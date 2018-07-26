This time last year chase the ace in the Goulds was heating up as the jackpot continued to grow, well another chase the ace jackpot is growing, this time in Mount Pearl!

There are just 12 cards left in the deck and the jackpot is estimated to be $125 thousand dollars this Friday. The Mount Pearl sport alliance has been running the fundraiser for several months now to raise money for youth sport development. Last year one of the largest ever chase the ace jackpots went in the Goulds for over two million dollars, drawing national attention.