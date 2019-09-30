Animal groups on the province’s west coast are calling for tougher laws and stiffer penalties as RCMP investigate the killing of a rescued cat in Port aux Basques.

On Sept. 10, it’s alleged Mittens’ foster parents killed the animal with an axe, weeks after adopting him. RCMP confirm they are investigating the horrendous act of animal cruelty.

But the local SPCA chapter, and cat rescue groups, say more needs to be done to protect animals.

“When people have evidence of animals being abused or neglected, you need to speak up,” says Frances Drover, the president of NL West SPCA.

She says there are weekly incidents of animal cruelty that are not reported to the police. Drover says people need to come forward with information so that incidents like this are prevented in the future.

In Port aux Basques, cat rescuer Shannon Delury says people are outraged charges have not been laid in the alleged act of animal brutality. Delury is demanding more be done to protect animals like Mittens in the future.

On Friday, there were vigils in several communities for Mittens. With vigil-goers demanding justice for the slayed cat. The RCMP say charges are anticipated.