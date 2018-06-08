Police are searching for a 34-year-old man from the Shoal Bay Road area of St. John’s.

The RNC says it has concerns for the medical well-being of Jeff Crocker. He was last seem at a home on Shoal Bay Road in the Goulds Friday afternoon.

Rovers Ground Search and Rescue, the Royal Canadian Air Force, Search and Rescue from 9 Wing Gander and various police resources are involved in the search.

Crocker is 5-foot-9, about 180 pounds, has dark hair and dark eyes, and was wearing a black and grey jacket, grey track pants and a green t-shirt.

If you see Mr. Crocker please contact the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at 709 729 8000.