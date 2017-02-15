Tragic sinking of Ocean Ranger remembered 35 years later

It was 35 years ago today that the Ocean Ranger sank, claiming the lives of 84 crew members on board.

It happened on a stormy day, not unlike today. Heavy snow and strong winds churned up 65-foot waves that battered the rig. Today’s storm forced the postponement of the annual memorial service until Friday.

“It was among the darkest days in the province’s history,” Premier Dwight Ball said in a statement, as he offered his “heartfelt condolences to the family members and friends who lost loved ones in that tragic event.”

On Valentine’s Day 1982, the Ocean Ranger received reports of an approaching storm and the crew prepared for what was ahead. Shortly after 7 p.m. the rig reported a broken porthole window and water in the ballast control room. That, history confirms, sealed the fate of the 84 crew members.

Two hours later, valves on the Ocean Ranger’s ballast control panel appeared to be opening and closing on their own. Just before 1 a.m. the rig was listing to port and the crew issued a mayday. Supply boats responded. The next transmission from the crew said it would be their last and they were going to lifeboat stations.

While the crew abandoned the rig, it remained afloat for another 90 minutes before slipping beneath the waves. By morning all that remained were a few buoys. Evidence suggests that at least

one lifeboat was successfully launched with up to 36 crew inside, and witnesses on a nearby supply vessel reported seeing at least 20 crew members in the water.

Rescue attempts were hampered by the adverse weather conditions, and the vessels involved were not equipped for the task.

In the following week, 22 bodies were recovered from the North Atlantic. A Royal Commission concluded that the Ocean Ranger had design and construction flaws, particularly in the ballast control room, and that the crew lacked proper safety training, survival suits and equipment.

The inquiry also made several key recommendations for Canada’s offshore oil and gas industry, which now make life offshore much safer.