Matthew Sargent died May 21 when his canoe overturned near Gander.

Today, his dad, Gord Sargent, is sending out words of warning to teens and parents everywhere. He stresses the importance of wearing life jackets and understanding the impacts of teen alcohol use.

A fund has been established to create a legacy for Matt. The money will be used to support anti-bullying initiatives and to help families with the cost of sports registration.

https://www.youcaring.com/gordandtraceysargent-835697