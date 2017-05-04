There was a special guest on the floor of the House of Assembly Thursday. The Grey Cup was brought into the chamber by the CFL champion Ottawa Redblacks. The team is owned by Jeff Hunt, who grew up all over the province.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.