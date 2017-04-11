Grey Cup coming to province on three-stop tour

One of the oldest trophies in Canada is coming to Newfoundland and Labrador. The Grey Cup will be one display during a three-stop tour of the province next month. It will visit Corner Brook, Labrador City and St. John’s.
