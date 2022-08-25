A grease fire at an east-end restaurant forced the closure of the Aberdeen Avenue Walmart on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the store shortly before 7 p.m. following reports of a grease fire at the Burger King located inside. The fire suppression system made quick work of the fire itself, but it continued to pour water into the location for nearly 45 minutes.

The store was evacuated as crews worked to shut off the water supply. The front of the store suffered water damage with nearly an inch of water collecting in some areas. Water also poured from a side door.

Employees, who were allowed to remain inside the front entrance, met potential customers at the door to explain the closure.

There were no injuries reported.