Concerns over speeding drivers near a child care center sparked one community to respond and as NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports the new street art on Graves Street in St. John’s appears to already be working.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.