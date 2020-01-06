Another local restaurant has closed its doors. Granite Bar & Restaurant took to social media over the weekend to announce its closure.

The restaurant and bar was located on Duckworth Street, downstairs from Portobello’s, which closed in February of 2019 after 11 years in operation.

Granite had been in operation for just five years. The owners of Granite Bar & Restaurant blame escalating costs and a poor economy for its closure.

Owners say they simply couldn’t survive any longer and thank everyone for their support over the past five years.