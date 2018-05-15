Full-day kindergarten means the YMCA in Grand Falls-Windsor is earning less money, so it’s asking the town council for more. But council wants to review the proposal first. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.