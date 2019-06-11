25-year-old Amanda Oake of Grand Falls-Windsor is recovering from an attack by a dog last week.

She had entered a friend’s home and was attacked, after she tripped and fell. She has 78 stitches, and will loose a portion of her earlobe, after being treated in hospital. Most of the injuries were to her hands, as she fought to protect her face. Doctor’s says she was fortunate, the bites were not closer to her neck.

The dog was a Pitbull, and today Amanda’s mother is calling for more responsible pet ownership, and a ban on the breed.