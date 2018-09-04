Grand Falls-Windsor lost one of its most well-known residents this week. Billy Ballard, 75, had a passion for cleaning up the town’s streets. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.