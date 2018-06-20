Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery. The incident took place at the Ultramar on Cromer Avenue on June 13th around 10:45pm.

The suspect, believed to be female, entered the store armed with a knife and demanded cash, but fled the scene empty handed as the cashier did not have access to the on-site cash. Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.