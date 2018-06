Around 4:30am on Sunday, three suspects broke into Alteen’s Jewellers in Grand Falls Windsor and stole a quantity of Sarah Hope Jewellery and Q Ray Bracelets. Police dog services assisted the RCMP in the investigation, but no arrests have been made. Security images of the trio are available now at NTV dot ca. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

-Advertisement-