Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are currently at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Grand Falls-Windsor.

At this time, the eastbound lanes of travel on the TCH are impassable between exits 19 and 20 and are expected to remain that way for a number of hours while the investigation is continuing.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted into Grand Falls-Windsor at the exit by the Mount Peyton Resort and Conference Centre.

Motorists who do not need to travel in this area are asked to stay away at this time. An update will be provided when available.