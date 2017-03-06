Grand Falls-Windsor man gives life-saving CPR to woman lying on sidewalk

Tyrone Lush and his wife Nicole were driving in Sunday’s storm in Grand Falls-Windsor, when they spotted a woman lying on the side of the road.

In the absence of finding a pulse, Mr. Lush started administering CPR until an ambulance arrived. He says when he realized she wasn’t breathing, his training came back to him immediately. Today the woman’s family has been located, and they say if it weren’t for his actions the outcome could have been much different.

The woman is recovering at the Central Regional Health Care Centre.