The RCMP arrested a Grand Falls-Windsor man on Monday for online child sexual offences.

Police say a youth was contacted online over a social media platform and was asked to share nude images. The investigation led police to lay charges against 24-year-old Justin White, including child luring and making sexually explicit material available to a youth under the age of 16 years.

White was arrested without incident on Monday. He was released on conditions and will appear in court Jan. 26, 2022, in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The victim did not provide the requested nude images and terminated contact with the alleged online offender. The RCMP-RNC IICE team encourages youth to report online predators.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P) is a trusted partner of Canadian police services in the battle against online child sexual exploitation. C3P offers online resources for both youth and caregivers. For more information, please visit https://cybertip.ca/ or https://protectkidsonline.ca/