The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor locked out municipal workers with CUPE Local 1349 at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The collective agreement expired at the end of last year and the two sides have been involved in negotiations for the past nine months. On July 6, 2021, the union voted to reject the town’s final offer, and voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action.

The town says its final offer did not propose any decrease to wages, pension, or leave entitlements. The offer included a proposal for a joint committee between management and the union to review the current benefits plan to ensure that it meets the needs of both the employees and the town. The town says other issues impeding an agreement pertain to the ability to create and amend job descriptions, the ability to decide when a vacancy exists, and the ability to define a job’s pay classification.

“After nine months of negotiations, we have had a complete unwillingness to co-operate on issues of tremendous importance to the town that will directly impact our future finances and our ability to grow and prosper,” Mayor Barry Manuel said in a news release. “While the town would prefer to avoid job action, the lack of forward movement from the Union since receiving a mandate to strike has forced the Town to take this measure in the interest of our residents.”