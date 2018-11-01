The RCMP says they’ve been re-examining the current structure of their traffic services team, and they’ve decided to make some changes. They believe the new structure will reduce collisions and save lives.

Under the new design three traffic services positions currently located in Grand Falls-Windsor will now be relocated to Gander.

The RCMP says the number of officers will not change in the region, but in Grand Falls-Windsor where the town has been lobbying for more policing, the news comes as a “huge blow”.