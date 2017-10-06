A 19-year-old man accused of killing his stepfather is heading to trial for first-degree murder. Graham Veitch waved his right to a preliminary inquiry this morning.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.