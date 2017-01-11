Graham Veitch found fit to stand trial for murder

Graham Veitch, charged with the first degree murder of David Collins, has been found fit to stand trial after undergoing three consecutive psychiatric assessments.

Veitch kept his head down in the courtroom Wednesday morning as his lawyer Mark Gruchy relayed the report.

Veitch was arrested in December when police responded to a assault with a weapon at an Outer Cove home.

Collins, Veitch’s mother’s partner, was rushed to hospital where he died.

Veitch was arrested after a four-hour pursuit and charged with murder, assaulting his mother, brother and a police officer and for stealing a vehicle.

Veitch is due back in court Jan. 30.