Graffiti against Snelgrove verdict popping up in St. John’s

Graphic graffiti has spread across downtown St. John’s after a jury found RNC Cst. Carl Douglas Snelgrove not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

A large stretch of Duckworth Street is covered with messages against the RNC. More have been popping up in other areas downtown.

Eggshells still remain on the windows of Supreme Court Saturday morning. It was on the courthouse steps that a spontaneous protest broke out Friday night just hours after the not guilty verdict.

Snelgrove has been suspended without pay since charges were laid in 2015. RNC Chief Bill Janes issued a statement Friday saying he can’t comment on the verdict because the Crown still has 30 days to appeal. He said Snelgrove will continue to be suspended without pay until the public complaints process is finished and the appropriate discipline is determined.

“I want to assure the public that we do not tolerate inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour by our officers and take complaints fro the public very serously,” Janes said.

He encouraged any person who has been the victim of sexual assault to come forward and promised the RNC would investigate all complaints thoroughly.