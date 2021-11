The House of Assembly closed Tuesday after sitting for 34 days in 2021. The government touted its ambitious legislative agenda after passing new laws for off-road vehicle safety, renaming Red Indian Lake to Beothuk Lake, and adopting a sugar-sweetened beverage tax next year. But the opposition says there was a lot of work left unfinished, with balanced budget legislation and changes to the Memorial University Act left until next spring. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.