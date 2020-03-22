The provincial government is suspending counter service at the Motor Registration Division in Mount Pearl and all Government Service Centres across the province to guard against COVID-19.

Residents are asked to avail of Motor Registration Division services such as address changes, drivers’ licence renewals, vehicle renewals and notice of sale online at www.MyGovNL.ca. Citizens requiring assistance completing transactions on-line should call the number of their local office for assistance. The numbers are:

Location Number Mt Pearl Main MRD Office 1-833-796-0610 Mt Pearl Main GSC Office 709-729-3699 Medicals Driver Records 709-729-0345 National Safety Code 709-729-0359 Harbour Grace 709-945-3120 Clarenville 709-466-4060 Marystown 709-279-0837 Gander 709-256-1420 Grand Falls Windsor 709-292-4210 Stephenville 709-643-8650 Corner Brook 709-637-2556 St. Anthony 709-454-8833 Happy Valley Goose Bay 709-896-5428 Labrador City 709-944-5282

Service NL will only be offering in-person services by appointment when there is an urgent need for someone to travel and it is their first time being issued a photo identification card. To access this service, clients are asked to call the Registrar of Motor Vehicles at 1-709-729-4175.

All written and practical driver examinations are suspended until further notice. However, consideration will be given for any urgent requirements for commercial classes of licences. Anyone who has such a requirement for a commercial class of licence is asked to call 1-709-729-4175.

For any Motor Registration Division services not currently available to residents online, applications and supporting documents can be emailed to mrd@gov.nl.ca. If clients are unable to submit documentation via email, drop boxes will be established at MRD and GSC locations throughout the province this week. All individuals availing of email transactions or utilizing drop boxes are asked to provide a phone number so they can be contacted to process payment and confirm information on their application.

Requests for electrical permits (both residential and commercial), renewal of electrical contractors’ certificates and the extension of electrical permits will be processed online only at this time. Residents requiring assistance completing requests or making payments online should call the number of their local office for assistance (listed above). Drop boxes can also be utilized for dropping off applications and documents. A phone number must be included for contact regarding payment processing and verification of information.

Residents requiring a birth certificate, marriage certificate or death certificate are asked to submit requests online. Anyone requiring assistance completing requests or making payments online should call Vital Statistics at 709-729-3308 or email vstats@gov.nl.ca for assistance.

Individuals seeking a marriage license may avail of approved private issuers of marriage licenses. If an approved marriage license issuer is not available, you may call Vital Statistics at 709-729-3308 or email vstats@gov.nl.ca Drop boxes are also available for Vital Statistics applications and documents. Individuals utilizing email transactions or drop boxes are asked to provide a phone number for contact for processing payments and confirmation of application information.

Residents are encouraged to use other services available online. Available online services include:

Drivers and Vehicles

Electrical Applications

Only registered electrical contractors with a contractor registration number and a valid email address can submit Electrical Applications Online.

Environmental Protection

As a result of suspended counter service, there may be delays in receiving documents through regular mail service. The Provincial Government has consulted with law enforcement agencies to advise of these changes and the anticipated delay in receiving documents by mail.

The Provincial Government apologizes for any inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding and patience during its efforts to minimize further spread of COVID-19.

We will continue to monitor and where necessary implement protocols required to contain the virus. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.