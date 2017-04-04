Government sells Hoyles-Escasoni for $650,000

Government has finalized the

sale of Hoyles-Escasoni Complex in St. John’s for $650,000.

Metro Environmental Ltd., the same company that purchased I.J. Samson for $189,000 last year, has now bought the former seniors home.

The home went to tender in late 2015, and Metro Environmental Ltd. was the only bidder. An environmental site assessment, which was made available to bidders, indicated numerous hazardous materials in the building and soil contamination.

Remediation of the site could cost as much as $4 million. Metro Environmental Ltd. is based in Heart’s Desire is licensed to clean up hazardous material such as asbestos. There is no word as to what they plan to do with the site.