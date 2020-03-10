The provincial government has referred the final report of the Muskrat Falls inquiry to the police. Premier Dwight Ball and Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady released the commission’s final report Tuesday. Commissioner Richard Leblanc found that the former PC government had predetermined Muskrat Falls would go ahead and failed to ensure residents’ interests were safeguarded. He also found former Nalcor CEO Ed Martin shaped a culture that led to unrealistic optimism, a willingness to misrepresent costs, and an inability to change course when things went wrong. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.