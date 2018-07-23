The Department of Transportation and Works and the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources have decided to re-position a Labrador water bomber to Wabush, effective today.

The other tanker assigned to Labrador will remain in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Arrangements are being made to also position the pilots and support crew in Labrador West. The protocol for the water bombers will revert to as it was when a tanker was positioned in each of Labrador West and Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Fire management personnel will manage the movement of the tankers based on where the risk of fire is the greatest and where active fires require them to operate.

The area MHA says that having a water bomber based in Wabush is important when conditions may require a prompt response to a forest fire. Fighting a fire in its early stages is critical for the protection of property, people and natural resources.