In response to the rapidly evolving situation related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Elizabeth Day, Clerk of the Executive Council is providing an update to public service employees, including Crown agencies, boards and commissions, on workforce requirements.
As a way to proactively prevent the spread of COVID-19, Business Continuity Plans are being implemented. Programs and service delivery will transition from normal operations to a focus on maintaining critical services. As a result:
- Employees already deemed critical to their organization’s operations are expected to report to work as normal;
- Any other employees required to report to work in-person or at-home on Tuesday, March 17 will be contacted by 9:00 p.m. tonight (Monday, March 16) by their senior management;
- Employees required to work from home but who need to visit their office for computers or equipment will be advised by their senior management when it is appropriate to do so, as long as they are not self-isolating due to recent international travel or presenting symptoms;
- All other employees should stay at home until advised otherwise. However, they should remain available for possible deployment if required; and,
- Out of necessity this direction does not apply to employees in the health care sector. Direction for these employees will come from the regional health authorities.
