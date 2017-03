The government and NAPE were accusing each other Thursday of trying to undermine the collective bargaining process. In a strange twist, Labour Minister Gerry Byrne denied Finance Minister Cathy Bennett’s request for a conciliation board. Byrne instead decided to appoint conciliation officers instead. Byrne told both parties he is a neutral third-party and will treat the provincial government the same as any other employer. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.