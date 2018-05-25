The provincial government is looking at selling or leasing its share of a fibre-optic line between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The province put $15 million into a second link in 2007 after a fire at Bell Aliant knocked out communications one night in 2006. The deal was controversial because it involved former business partners of then-premier Danny Williams. On Friday, the government announced it issued an expression of interest for anyone interest in buying or leasing unused fibres on the line.

