The provincial government says no decisions have been made on buying land to build a new Francophone school in Galway. Radio-Canada reports the Francophone school board has recommended building the new school in the development owned by former premier Danny Williams, even though the land costs twice as much as another site in Mount Pearl. But Transportation Minister Steve Crocker says the province is also looking at other options, including keeping the Francophone secondary school in the former Holy Cross building or moving it to the former School for the Deaf.

