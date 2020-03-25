The provincial government has implemented new restrictions for passengers travelling on provincial ferries, effective tomorrow.

These restrictions are limiting passengers to:

Essential workers travelling to their workplace;

Patients travelling for medical reasons, including for doctor’s appointments and visits to pharmacies;

Those travelling to purchase essential goods and supplies, such as groceries, that are not available in their home community; and

Those transporting essential goods.

To limit the interactions between passengers and crews and to allow ample time for crews to efficiently clean the vessels, the number of trips for each ferry run is being reduced.

Passengers must remain in their vehicles during crossings to practice social distancing. Passengers may still be required to vacate their vehicles prior to departing, as per the captain’s discretion, due to weather conditions and unsafe travelling conditions.

In addition, the number of passengers travelling on the MV Kamutik W between Corner Brook and Blanc Sablon has been reduced to 53 per trip.

Passengers must also inform the ferry service provider if they have recently returned from travel outside the province, and practice social distancing.

For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.

For general inquiries related to available government services, please call 1-833-771-0696 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email covid19info@gov.nl.ca.