The provincial government announced enhancements Thursday to it 811 HealthLine.

People can now schedule a virtual appointment with a nurse practitioner for urgent, non-emergency health issues via telephone, text or video. Appointments for these virtual walk-in clinics are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8.

811 is also available as a phone app, but as NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports, not everybody can tap in.