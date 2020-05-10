The provincial government confirmed Sunday that the province will move to Alert Level 4 for the public health emergency on Monday.

Alert Level 4 permits the gradual resumption of some activities and business operations, while maintaining certain public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health will carefully monitor each alert level to determine the pace at which restrictions can be relaxed or strengthened. Moving to another alert level depends on several factors including the number of new cases of COVID-19, an increase in community transmission, and health system capacity.

Gatherings and Public Spaces

Gatherings for funerals, burials and weddings are expanded to 10 people in Alert Level 4, as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Visitation and wakes remain prohibited.

The expansion to 10 people does not mean individuals can start throwing parties, holding dinner parties, or arranging large family get-togethers.

People are reminded to remain in their own household bubble or chosen double bubble as first announced on April 30. People should not have close contact with anyone else outside their two household bubble.

Outdoor and Recreational Activities

As long as people are well and not required to self-isolate for any reason, outdoor activities are encouraged. Activities, like walking, hiking, or bike riding, are all encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Municipal parks can open. Playground equipment in these parks; however, is not to be used during Alert Level 4.

Recreational angling and hunting is permitted.

Golf courses and driving ranges can open, with some restrictions and limitations in place. Mini golf courses are not permitted to open at this time.

Campsites remain closed.

Gym and fitness facilities, yoga studios, tennis and squash courts, sports arenas and facilities, dance studios, and performance spaces remain closed.

Health Care Services

The four regional health authorities will begin allowing some services to resume during Alert Level 4. Information on these services will be made available to the public through the regional health authorities in the coming days.

Private health care clinics remain closed, except for urgent and emergent care.

Virtual care options continue to be available for non-urgent care. It is recommended that virtual care be provided, as much as possible.

People are reminded that all visitor restrictions for health care facilities throughout the province remain in place. Public health orders related to long-term care homes, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities remain in effect during Alert Level 4.

Businesses and Services

Regulated childcare centres may re-open, with restrictions in place.

Professional services, such as accounting firms, law firms, and financial services, can offer in-person services, provided the principles of physical distancing and hand hygiene can be maintained. Work from home policies are encouraged, where possible.

In-person worker and workplace safety training are permitted as long as physical distancing and hand hygiene measures can be maintained. This includes Standard First Aid Training, Basic Safety Training, and Food Safety Training.

Animal daycare centres can open.

Garden centres can open for in-person sales and service. Landscaping and lawn care services can also resume.

Retail stores that do not offer essential services remain closed to in-person service during Alert Level 4. These retail stores can offer online or telephone sales with delivery or curbside pick-up options.

Bars and lounges remain closed, as do cinemas.

Personal service establishments including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing and tattooing salons, and tanning salons remain closed during this level.

In-person dining in restaurants also remains closed. Take-out, delivery and drive-thru options are still permitted.

To be successful in Alert Level 4 and for the foreseeable future, all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians must continue to adhere to the proven core personal public health measures.

These measures include:

Stay informed, be prepared, and follow public health advice;

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds;

Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water;

Do not touch your face;

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;

Maintain physical distancing;

Wear a non-medical mask or face covering when you are in public and unable to maintain physical distancing;

Increase cleanliness and ventilation of public spaces and worksites;

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others;

Work from home, where possible; and,

Shop online and use curb side pick-up, where possible.

A Business Response Team is in place to support businesses as they prepare to re-open. Businesses who have questions can email covid19info@gov.nl.ca or call 1-833-771-0696.

For more information on Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 Alert System, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/.