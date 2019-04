The provincial government released the legal text Tuesday of the new Atlantic Accord deal signed on Monday. It’s called the “Hibernia Dividend Backed Annuity Agreement.” But just one day after announcing the deal, the government closed the House of Assembly to prepare for Thursday’s Throne Speech. PC leader Ches Crosbie isn’t happy because Question Period has been wiped out for the rest of the week. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

