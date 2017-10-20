The provincial government has terminated its contract with Labrador Ambulance Services.

The private operator had been working in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for decades, but over the past year there had complaints by families who believed long waits contributed to the deaths of loved ones. A review of the ambulance service found the operator was in breach of contract.

Health Minister John Haggie said Friday evening that Labrador-Grenfell Health is now providing the service. An extra ambulance was sent to Labrador and more paramedics have been hired to ensure there are two ambulances available around the clock.