Residents on the Northern Peninsula will be seeing new equipment and upgrades at several health facilities thanks to an investment of more than $2.3 million.

The provincial government made the announcement in St. Anthony Friday. About $1.9 million will be invested in the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital for repairs and renovations, which includes upgrading the electrical system, the development of a new primary health care and family practice area, and a roof replacement for the “old hospital” section of the facility. The hospital will also receive $286,000 for new medical equipment.

“We must continue to invest in our health care infrastructure, so we can better meet the needs of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians,” Health Minister John Haggie said.

Labrador Grenfell Health will be provided with approximately $50,000 to carry out upgrades to staff accommodations in the Roddickton-Bide Arm area.