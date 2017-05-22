The provincial government is now accepting applications for disaster relief by residents of Mud Lake.

The province says the emergency response to the flooding at Mud Lake has entered the recovery phase. Residents are advised that applications for the Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program (NL-DFAP) are now being accepted.

Compensation for damages caused by the recent flooding will be based on criteria established by both the federal and provincial disaster financial assistance programs. Applications can be made by individual homeowners, small businesses, and not-for-profit organizations.

Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance companies first and to take steps to mitigate any further damage. The Insurance Bureau of Canada has an information line for insurance policy holders to get information and advice: 1-844-227-5422.

Further information and applications for the Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program can be attained by emailing NL-DFAP@gov.nl.ca, or beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, May 23) by telephone at 1-888-395-5611.