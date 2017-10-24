A second opinion poll has shown the governing Liberals are back in the lead in public support.

MQO Research polled 600 people Oct. 12-19. Among decided voters, 52 per cent said they would vote Liberal if a provincial election were held today, 31 per cent would vote PC and 15 per cent would vote NDP. The margin of error is +/-5.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Support for the Liberals rose by 17 percentage points from the last MQO poll. Among all respondents, 36 per cent were undecided.

Last month, another opinion poll by Corporate Research Associates also showed the Liberals moving back into the lead for the first time in six months.