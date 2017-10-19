A bizarre incident involving a man with an outstanding arrest warrant and a false missing person report happened in the Goulds last night. Around 7:00pm, police responded to a report of a missing person in the Goulds. While taking information from the complainant, it was found that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on the warrant, charged with two breaches of court orders, and held to appear in court this morning. Police were also able to confirm that the reported missing person was not missing.

-Advertisement-