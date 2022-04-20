Firefighters were called to a home on Donovan’s Road in Goulds around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbours noticed flames coming from the roof and called 911. Another neighbour says she was working on her computer at home when there was a power glitch, then she heard the fire trucks arriving.

Firefighters encountered smoke and flames from the home, which is located on a hill. The lack of fire hydrants meant a portable pump had to be set up to supply water to fight the blaze.

While there is no word on to the cause, the majority of the damage is on the roof. A smoking prefabricated chimney lay in pieces next to the home.

The occupants were able to flee the home uninjured before firefighters arrived.