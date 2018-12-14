Back in 1976, Gordon Pinsent starred in the television series “A Gift to Last.” Now the play is ready to take the stage in his hometown. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.