GoodLife Fitness has closed all of its fitness clubs across Canada, effective immediately, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the virus continues to spread in communities across Canada we have made the difficult but important decision to close all GoodLife Fitness Clubs across Canada, effective immediately,” said a statement posted online Sunday night.

All members payments are being suspended as of Tuesday, March 17, and any paid-in-full memberships will be put on freeze until further notice and expiry dates will be extended.

