GoodLife Fitness has closed all of its fitness clubs across Canada, effective immediately, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the well-being of our Members, Associates & our community in mind we have made the difficult but important decision to close all GoodLife Fitness Clubs across Canada, effective immediately. Please check https://t.co/GqWWS0P5FK for updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/kBTwe6HbGr — GoodLife Fitness (@GoodLifeFitness) March 16, 2020

“As the virus continues to spread in communities across Canada we have made the difficult but important decision to close all GoodLife Fitness Clubs across Canada, effective immediately,” said a statement posted online Sunday night.

All members payments are being suspended as of Tuesday, March 17, and any paid-in-full memberships will be put on freeze until further notice and expiry dates will be extended.