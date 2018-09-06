The stage is set for the Botwood Mural Arts Society to host the 2018 Global Mural Conference next week. One of several works in progress is already attracting attention. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.