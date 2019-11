Premier Dwight Ball and Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne were set to meet with Thursday night with the CEO of Mowi, the parent company of Northern Harvest Sea Farms. Byrne says the meeting won’t immediately result in the company’s licences being restored after 2.6 million farmed salmon died in September. But it was Byrne’s other activities — firing allegations across the floor of the House — that came under scrutiny. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

