George Whalen, 68, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for impaired driving causing the death of 83-year-old Jane Newhook near Thornley last July.

The conviction was his seventh for impaired driving. In an agreed statements of facts Whalen admitted to drinking a dozen beer before getting behind the wheel with his grandson.

Whalen left the scene of the accident telling police it “was all too much.”

Jane Newhook’s daughters said they were disappointed with the sentencing, not for revenge purposes but rather they believe it wasn’t a strong enough message against drinking and driving.