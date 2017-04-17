The day 83-year-old Jane Newhook was killed in an impaired driving collision, George Whalen had drunk a combination of one dozen beer and rum.

Whalen pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death last month. Today in Supreme Court, agreed facts were submitted to the judge.

Whalen and his 25-year-old grandson had been drinking all day at a nearby park in Thornlea. Whalen’s Dodge Caravan came to an intersection when his grandson warned the 68-year-old to slam on the brakes. Instead, Whalen pressed the gas and collided with Jane Newhook’s vehicle.

Jane Newhook was pronounced dead on the scene. The court was told she died as a result of metal fragments from the airbag, believed to have malfunctioned during deployment.

Whalen is also charged with leaving the scene. Witnesses told police Whalen attempted to drive away but when he couldn’t back his vehicle from the wreckage, he grabbed a case of beer from his van and walked away claiming Newhook would be fine.

The RCMP arrested Whalen a short time later. Finding a half empty beer in his van’s cup holder, police described Whalen as intoxicated, unable to walk and smelling of liquor.

Whalen refused to give police a breathalyzer once in custody.

Jane Newhook’s four daughters read their victim impact statements on Monday. Through tears they described a vibrant independent mother that was the centre of their family.

The crown is seeking eight to ten years with a life time ban on driving for Whalen. The defence is asking for six years in prison.

It is Whalen’s seventh conviction of drinking and driving.