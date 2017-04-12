Gemma Hickey asks vital statistics to add non-binary gender option

A longtime advocate has applied to vital statistics to change their gender to non-binary. Gemma Hickey is asking the agency to add the third option next to male and female. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
