Preparations were underway Friday at the Gathering Place where hundreds of vulnerable people were set to gather for a big Christmas feast. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.